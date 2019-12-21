Racine County

Racine County Police Make 6 OWI Arrests Within 5 Hours

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the incidents happened between 3:45 and 8:45 p.m. Friday

Law enforcement officials in a southeastern Wisconsin county recorded six drunken driving arrests within a five-hour span.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the incidents happened between 3:45 and 8:45 p.m. Friday and included suspects between the ages of 23 and 65.

One man was arrested for his fifth Operating While Intoxicated offense. Forty-two-year-old Craig Gottfredsen, of Racine, was cited following a traffic stop in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say Gottfredsen had a valid driver's license with a blood-alcohol content restriction of 0.02%. He preliminary breath test showed a reading of 0.108%.

