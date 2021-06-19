Puerto Rican Pride Parade Returns to Humboldt Park

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Humboldt Park Saturday to celebrate Puerto Rican pride.

The Puerto Rican People's Day parade returned for its 43rd year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, more than 70 groups participated with floats, marching groups, bands, car clubs and motorcycle associations. Mayor Lightfoot also walked in the parade.

"It feels great to celebrate this culture & community on this beautiful day," she shared on Twitter.

People of all ages watched as floats were driven down Division Street before proceeding through Paseo Boricua.

Parade organizers said the event is more than just an opportunity to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage.

"It also provides a space to address other social issues like the visibility of our trans people, the vibrancy of our LGBTQ+ community, the dynamics of our youth, the wisdom of our elders and the challenges of gentrification and other forms of colonial violence,” the Puerto Rican Cultural Center said in a statement.