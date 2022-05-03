Protests Held After Draft Supreme Court Ruling Reveals Possible Overturn of Roe v. Wade

The debate over abortion in the United States has been ongoing for decades, but it’s more contentious than ever after a draft opinion released by Politico showed that the Supreme Court is poised to strike down the ruling that made the procedure legal.

On Tuesday, individuals on both sides of the abortion debate held rallies, with politicians speaking out and experts discussing how the ruling could impact the 2022 election cycle.

At an anti-abortion event in the South Loop, demonstrators voiced their support of the draft ruling, which could reverse the 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.

“As a mother myself, I’m looking forward to celebrating our children,” Anna Kinskey said.

Mothers like Kinskey and Latonia Lambert say that they won’t fully celebrate the ruling until its likely made official later this year.

“Protecting life and law, but we also support life, and that really means supporting women, supporting mothers and supporting their families,” Kinskey said.

“It’s definitely progress,” Lambert added.

According to Planned Parenthood, Illinois could see up anywhere from 20,000-30,000 additional abortion patients should Roe v. Wade be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Meanwhile, just a few blocks north around Federal Plaza, a pro-abortion rights rally took place on Tuesday.

“This is a threat to our rights, and we need to be out here standing up,” Tori Benshoof said.

Approximately 100 demonstrators gathered at the rally, with some fearing the decision could threaten the health and lives of women.

“Even ectopic pregnancy, a woman has no control over that,” one protester said. “This is going to explode inside of her and she will die, and they don’t care.”

“They shouldn’t be able to decide what I want to do with my body,” Margot Hechinger added. “Only I should be able to do that.”

Many more events on both sides of the debate are scheduled, including a “Week of Resistance” announced by multiple pro-choice groups in the city. These events will begin May 8, and are expected to culminate in a rally at Millennium Park on May 14.