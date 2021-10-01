Pride South Side Festival Returns to Chicago this Weekend

After a year of cancellations due to the pandemic, Pride South Side Festival is returning to Chicago, joining an extensive lineup of belated PRIDE celebrations across the city.

This year’s Pride South Side Festival will take place Saturday at the DuSable Museum Plaza, located at 740 E. 56th Place from 2 to 8 p.m. This year's theme will be “Family and Friends”.

According to Pride South Side's co-founder Roe Melloe, this event promises to highlight some of the area's best BIPOC and Queer-owned businesses.

"We want to make sure that we are showing the same support for BIPOC communities, Queer communities and Black and Brown communities alike and making sure that we are really uplifting and supporting each other," said Melloe.

Now in its third year, the Pride South Side experience has over 1,000 registrations so far and according to Melloe it will make sure that people are safe and following state and local health guidelines.

Melloe encourages the public to come out this weekend and enjoy an evening full of games, food, music, an art exhibition, a massage lounge, photo booths and even a mechanical bull.

Registration for Pride South Side Festival is free for the public and can be found here.