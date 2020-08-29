Kenosha

President Trump to Visit Kenosha Tuesday Following Unrest, Jacob Blake Shooting

The president will meet with law enforcement and survey damage, according to the White House

President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump will travel to Kenosha Tuesday, more than one week after Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer in an incident that sparked outrage nationwide.

The president, who was touring hurricane damage Saturday in Texas when reporters asked whether he would visit Kenosha, responded “probably so” but offered no details.

Later in the evening, White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the president will visit the city to meet with law enforcement and survey damage.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake's shooting, with some protests devolving into unrest with damage to buildings and vehicles. On Tuesday, two people were allegedly killed by an armed civilian, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of suburban Antioch.

When asked to weigh in on the shootings in which Rittenhouse was charged, Trump demurred and said “it’s under investigation” and that “we are looking at it very, very carefully.”

On Saturday, members of Blake's family and demonstrators gathered in Kenosha to denounce police violence and share messages of change, nearly a week after the shooting that left Blake paralyzed.

Associated Press/NBC Chicago

