Potholes, Chicago Fire game snarl traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Motorists may want to avoid DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday afternoon, as a confluence of congesting events are snarling traffic on the roadway.

According to Total Traffic, the two left lanes of the southbound side of the roadway are currently closed for emergency pothole repairs between Soldier Field and the Stevenson Expressway.

Multiple cars may have been damaged by the potholes, and Chicago police remain on scene Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, stop-and-go traffic is being reported between 18th Street and Chicago Avenue on the northbound side of the roadway, and between North Avenue and Chicago Avenue on the southbound side due to the Chicago Fire FC game against Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That game could potentially feature soccer legend Lionel Messi, and with 61,000 tickets allocated to the game, traffic could potentially rival that of a Chicago Bears home game, according to city officials.

As a result, fans are being asked to use public transportation, with the Metra Electric and South Shore Lines both making stops at 18th Avenue. Fans can also ride the Orange, Green or Red lines to Roosevelt, and then take the #146 bus to the stadium.

There is no timeline on pothole repairs at this time, and the game between the Fire and Inter Miami is set to begin after 7 p.m.