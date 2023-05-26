Potbelly Revives Most Popular Sandwich on ‘Underground Menu' For Limited Time

Caving in to frequent requests from fans, Chicago-based sandwich chain Potbelly is reviving the most popular sandwich on their secret "underground menu" for a limited time beginning next week.

The "Clubby" will be available on the Potbelly app only starting on May 29, with the item that the chain calls a "unique twist to the traditional club sandwich" making its long-awaited return.

The sandwich features roasted turkey breast, Applewood-smoked bacon, hickory-smoked ham and provolone cheese, topped with buttermilk ranch, lettuce and tomato.

Additionally, members of the Potbelly Perks rewards program who enjoy a Clubby anytime from May 29 to June 4 will receive one free Original sized sandwich during their next visit.

More information on Potbelly and where to find the restaurant closest to you can be found here.