Popular Spots to Meet Santa in Chicago, Suburbs

There's nothing like the holiday magic of kids taking their pictures with Santa, but parents will tell you that waiting in line can be anything but magical. Now you don't have to. Santa is taking reservations. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017)

When it comes to a holiday visit with Santa, there used to be two lists that matter: naughty or nice.

Now there’s another list you need to know about, the reservation list.

Some stores are changing their policies when it comes to getting that photo with Santa, and others are upping their game to make the dreaded wait more bearable.

At 900 North Michigan Shops and Macy’s Santaland on State Street, you can jump into a "virtual line." Oak Brook Center is offering reservations this year, but they aren't required.

Here are some of the most popular spots to see Santa in the Chicago area this year, and the different ways to beat the line.

900 North Michigan Shops

Details: Virtual line: Give your phone number to Santa's elves and go shop; they’ll text you when Santa is ready for you. Two opportunities also are available to sign up for Breakfast with Santa with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Macy’s Santaland on State Street

Details: Virtual line: Give your phone number to Santa's elves and go shop; they’ll text you when Santa is ready for you.

You also can make reservations to have breakfast, lunch or dinner with Santa in the Narcissus Room on State Street or the Signature Kitchen at Oakbrook.

Oakbrook Center

Details: Reservations available, but not required

Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont

Details: Reservations available, but not required

Lincolnwood Town Center

Details: Walk-ups available