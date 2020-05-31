Police Warn Shoppers to Avoid Some Suburban Malls, Multiple Shopping Centers Closed

Police in multiple Chicago suburbs have closed malls or warned shoppers as protests and looting erupt following unrest and destruction in Chicago a night earlier.

Orland Park warned shoppers to avoid the area's popular mall as protests erupted in the Chicago suburb.

"Over the last few days, many cities in the U.S. have seen demonstrations, many turning violent, over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis," Orland Park Police wrote on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "At this hour, similar events are occurring near Orland Square Mall and near 159th/LaGrange. The Orland Park Police Department is working to address these issues. Many stores have closed for the day, please check the Village’s social media pages for updates. Please avoid the mall area as well as 159th/LaGrange as there is active police activity."

Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont said "out of an abundance of caution" the mall decided to close.

Oak Brook police also announced the closure of the popular Oakbrook Center Mall.

The Village of Brookfield urged residents to avoid the North Riverside Mall after reports of a large disturbance.

"There is a large disturbance at North Riverside Mall, including reports of shots being fired. Please stay inside if at all possible," the department tweeted.

In Calumet City, where the River Oaks mall is located, police asked residents in the area and surrounding communities "to remain at home if at all possible until further notice."

In Aurora, police shut down the exit ramps from Interstate 88 eastbound and westbound to Farnsworth Avenue and Eola Road, near the prominent Chicago Premium Outlets mall. Please seek alternate routes.

Officials in several other Chicago suburbs have been warning residents to be on alert as potential protests and vandalism were reported Sunday afternoon.

Tinley Park residents are being asked to remain indoors due to “protests and civil unrest:”

In suburban New Lenox, residents received a “Nixle” alert advising them to “stay close to home and remain vigilant,” as protesters are making their way through the Lincoln-Way area.

The Mokena Chamber of Commerice is also warning of potential groups of protesters, and is encouraging residents to remain vigilant.

