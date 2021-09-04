Police Warn of Robberies From Men's Locker Room in Loop Athletic Club

Police are warning of several robberies from the men's locker room in an athletic club in the Loop during August.

In the 800 block of South State Street, police said on several occasions an individual entered the men's locker room of an athletic club, damaged and removed a lock on a locker, then took personal items.

The incidents happened on the following dates and times:

Aug. 6 between 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 between 5:45 and 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 19 between 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 19 between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

No information was available on the offender at this time.

Police advised gym members to leave valuable items at home and only bring essential items. Should someone encounter a similar situation, police said to call 9-1-1 and provide a detailed description of the individual.