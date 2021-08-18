Police Warn of Group of Teens Attacking, Robbing People in the Loop

Police are warning residents of reports of a group of teenagers robbing and attacking people in the Loop this week.

In each incident, a large group of people, between 12 and 19 years old, demand someone’s belongings, then surround the person and strike them with their hands and feet until they hand over the items, Chicago police said.

The attacks happened:

About 11:30 p.m. August 14 in the 300 block of South State Street;

About 5:25 p.m. August 15 in the 100 block of East Balbo Drive;

About 8:30 p.m. August 15 and 1 a.m. August 16 in the 400 block of South State Street; and

About 8:40 a.m. August 16 in the first block of East Madison Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.