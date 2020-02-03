South loop

Pair Pepper Sprays, Spits on 60-Year-Old Man in South Loop CTA Bus Robbery

The pair allegedly spat on, pepper-sprayed a 60-year-old man on CTA bus

By Marco Stendardo

Chicago police are searching for two female suspects who allegedly spat on a man before pepper spraying him on a CTA bus in the South Loop last month.

According to authorities, after the assault the pair stole the man's backpack.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m Jan. 18 on a CTA State Street bus at Roosevelt Rd., according to Chicago police.

Police released photos of the suspects and asked anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

The man declined medical attention, police said.

