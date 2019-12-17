Missing person

Police Search for Man Missing From Health Care Center Field Trip to Brookfield Zoo

The man got into an argument with his caregivers and asked zoo staff for directions to a nearby Metra station

Authorities are searching for a schizophrenic man who left his group during a field trip to Brookfield Zoo on Saturday.

Fredric Davis, 53, was at the zoo with a group from the Lydia Health Care Center in Robbins when got into an argument about 7 p.m. and walked away from his caregivers, Riverside police said. Davis then asked a zoo employee how to get to a Metra station in Brookfield and was given directions.

Officers searched all train stations in Brookfield and Riverside but were unable to find Davis, police said. They also notified Metra and Amtrak police, asking them to check trains and search Union Station in Chicago. Hospitals in the area had no record of his location either.

Local

NBC 41 mins ago

Driver in Deadly Indiana Bus Stop Crash to be Sentenced Wednesday

Chicago Public Library 2 hours ago

Man Charged in Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old at Chicago Public Library Branch

Police described Davis as a 5-foot-5, 140-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue gym shoes, blue jeans, a black puffy jacket and a knit winter hat.

Davis is in need of medication, police said. He has no cellphone or known family in the area.

Anyone who sees Davis is asked to call Riverside police at 708-447-9191.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Missing personBrookfield Zoo
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us