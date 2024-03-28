Police respond to Woodfield Mall, urge shoppers to avoid part of parking lot

UPDATE: As of 12:45 p.m. police said both the inside and outside of Woodfield Mall have been searched and "there is no threat to the public, and the area has been deemed safe." All areas have reopened but an investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Schaumburg police responded to Woodfield Mall Thursday morning for a report of someone threatening to harm people at the popular suburban shopping center.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 10 a.m. after a "male subject" threatened to harm others. The person was quickly taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

According to authorities the inside of the mall was searched and "there are no indications of a threat at this time."

Police said an investigation remained ongoing and there was police activity on the west side parking lot of the mall. They urged people to "please stay out of the area."