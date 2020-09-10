Police Respond to Reports of Letter Carrier Shot on Chicago's South Side

Police were responding to a shooting scene on the city's South Side Thursday afternoon after reports a letter carrier had been shot.

Authorities at the scene reported a woman was shot four times in the stomach just after 11:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ellis in the Burnside neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said on Twitter inspectors from its Chicago division were responding to the scene "following reports of a Letter Carrier shot."

Chicago police said the woman was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Further details weren't immediately known.