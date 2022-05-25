Police Release Images of Suspect in Fatal Blue Line Stabbing on Near West Side

Chicago police have released images of a man suspected of stabbing another man to death on a Blue Line train on the Near West Side Monday night.

Officers were called to the Clinton Station in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. and found the man with a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The suspect is 35 to 55 years old with a black and gray beard, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In March, the mayor and the head of the CTA unveiled a plan to add unarmed private security guards and stepped-up police patrols to combat a spike in crime on trains and stations.

But a CTA union president countered that the transit agency should bring back conductors and re-establish its own police unit.

Anyone with information can call Area Three detectives at 312-746-8261.