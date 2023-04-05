Police Presence Reported Outside Chicago's Trump Tower

A large police presence has been reported outside of Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower Wednesday afternoon for an unspecified disturbance.

According to Total Traffic, that police presence is centered around the entrance to the building near Kinzie Street and Wabash Avenue, with SWAT officers on the scene.

Chicago police confirmed that there was a call of service at the building, but no details were immediately available.

Wabash Avenue is closed in both directions between Wacker Drive and Hubbard Street because of the ongoing incident, according to Total Traffic and Chicago police.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

We will update this story with details as they are released.