Police Officer Stabbed, Suspect Shot in Roseland

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in the city's Roseland neighborhood Saturday night, according to fire officials.
The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Wentworth. Details about what occurred were unclear, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed a police officer sustained stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital.
The officer sustained stab wounds to the left shoulder and ear and was listed in stable condition, CFD said. A suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to authorities.
