Police: Man Attacked Woman, Tried to Sexually Assault Her in West Town Saturday

Chicago police are seeking a suspect who allegedly dragged a woman into a vacant lot and attempted to sexually assault her in the city’s West Town neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to police, the woman was walking in the 400 block of North Morgan Street at approximately 12:05 a.m. when she noticed a vehicle following her.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A man then got out of the vehicle and began following the woman on foot. He then ran up behind her, grabbed her, and forced her into a vacant lot, where he attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman began to scream for help, and the man fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.

The man was driving in a white Buick sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information on the assault is encouraged to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.