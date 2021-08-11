Police Ask for Help Identifying Newborn Found in Dresser Drawer in Chicago Alley

Police are looking to identify a newborn baby found inside a drawer of a dresser left in a Chicago alley this week.

Authorities say the baby boy is less than a week old and was discovered inside a drawer of a dresser left in an alley in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The baby boy was found just before 8:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue, police said.

The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and was last listed in good condition.

A woman said she found the child while trying to recycle part of the dresser.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I put my finger on the little foot too, just to see he was moving," the woman, who asked not to be named, told NBC Chicago.

She said she felt like her prayers were answered when she discovered the child.

“I found him that is greatest thing," the woman said.

"Every time I think about the little details, it just makes me mad," she added. "So I'm just gonna focus on the miracle that I was there, and that everybody showed up on time because I was shaking. I was shaking so bad.”

In response to the incident, officers were distributing handouts Wednesday handing with information on the Safe Haven Law.

Police are asking anyone with information on the child to call Area 5 Detective Figueroa at (312) 746-6554, etx. 21802. Anonymous tips can also be sent via cpdtip.com.