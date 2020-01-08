Chicago

Police Issue Warning Over Scam Involving Rideshare Vehicles

Incidents are happening in the early morning hours on the North Side

By Kye Martin

Four robberies or thefts were committed by people posing as Uber and Lyft drivers recently in River North and Old Town.

Near North detectives say that once the victims get in the car, they're threatened, sometimes with a gun. They then take your wallet or bag and run up your credit cards.

Police say the latest incident happened Jan. 3 at Ontario and Orleans.

The other incidents happened at the intersection between Clark and Elm and Clark and Division. The fourth happened at Wells, just south of North Avenue, police report.

Police say that you can protect yourself by verifying the vehicle's license plate and/or via verbal confirmation with the driver outside the car.

Authorities caution that once you get in the back seat you are vulnerable to these crimes.

