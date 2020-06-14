Gold Coast

Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired in Gold Coast

No one was injured after an armed offender reportedly fired shots toward people walking on a Gold Coast sidewalk on Sunday

Police are investigating a report of shots fired that took place Sunday afternoon in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, according to a report.

Police said a 39-year-old woman reported her vehicle was damaged near the 100 block of East Walton Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to the report, the woman told police a dark-color vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle fired shots in the direction of several people on the sidewalk nearby.

According to police, no injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

