Police Investigating Arson As Cause of Fatal East Chatham Fire

Police believe a fire that killed a 60-year-old man in East Chatham Saturday morning may have been started intentionally.

The man was found critically injured about 2:55 a.m. after firefighters put out the blaze at a home in the 800 block of East 83rd Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a case of aggravated arson, police said.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for details.