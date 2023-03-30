Illinois

Police in Central Illinois Shoot Suspect Who Charged Them With Knife

By The Associated Press

Police in central Illinois shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman early Thursday, authorities said.

Two Decatur police officers shot the man after he charged at them while armed with a knife, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said in a news release.

The officers were responding to a domestic vioplence call shortly before 4 a.m. and discovered a 34-year-old woman had been stabbed in her back, an arm and a hip and had a cut on her chest. Brandel said. She was released from a hospital Thursday, Brandel said.

The man was shot in both hands and his right arm, Brandel said. He was taken to a hospital.

Brandel identified the man as Steven L. Hirstein, 43. after his hospital release, Hirstein will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault, Brandel said.

The officers weren’t injured. Brandel didn't identify them but said one is an eight-year veteran and the other recently completed his first year as an officer.

It wasn't clear whether Hirstein has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

The Illinois State Police will investigate the shooting and forward their findings to prosecutors for review, Brandel said.

