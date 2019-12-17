Little Village

Police Find Truck Wanted in Fatal Little Village Shooting

Authorities believe the truck was used in a drive-by shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl

Chicago police have located a beige pickup truck that detectives believe was used in a drive-by that killed a 16-year-old girl over the weekend in Little Village.

Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said in an unrelated news conference Monday that the vehicle was found and processed for evidence.

He said detectives recovered two shell casings and the investigation is “not a cold case.”

“This is a difficult case and we’ll do everything we can to bring these offenders to justice,” Deenihan said.

Angie Monroy was fatally shot Saturday evening when someone in the wanted vehicle fired shots down the block at other people, police have said.

Surveillance video shows her walking alone on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street and appear to take cover from the gunfire. She was struck in the head by one of the bullets, and died the next day at a hospital.

