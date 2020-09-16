Northbrook Court

Police: At Least 10 Individuals Steal Purses From Neiman Marcus Store at Northbrook Court

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Police in suburban Northbrook are searching for at least 10 individuals who entered a Neiman Marcus store and stole an unknown number of purses on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the individuals entered the store at the Northbrook Court shopping center at approximately 5:40 p.m. The subjects then immediately grabbed multiple purses from the store and fled the store.

The individuals were in the store for less than one minute, and fled east on Lake Cook Road in two dark-colored SUV’s, according to authorities.

A loss prevention agent in the store was punched during the incident, but no injuries were reported. The alleged thieves did not use weapons during the incident.

The individuals were wearing hoodies and masks, and authorities believe they were males, but no further descriptions were made available.  

Northbrook Court
