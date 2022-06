About 7,700 pounds of frozen pies have been damaged after a semitrailer hauling them rolled over southwest of Chicago.

The truck was westbound on Interstate 80 near Joliet about 2:45 a.m. Monday when it entered the median and turned over on its side after the vehicle's headlights allegedly malfunctioned, state police said.

Both lanes of the freeway were closed about five hours. No injuries were reported, but the pies were lost, WLS-TV reported.