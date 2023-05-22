Chicago Blackhawks

Podcast: Mark Eaton on Growth of Blackhawks Prospects, Changes to Development Camp

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Blackhawks assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton to talk about winning the lottery, Kevin Korchinski's growth, whether Lukas Reichel will be a permanent winger or center in the NHL, and much more. Eaton also explains why they're making a change development camp, which will be off-ice only and have no on-ice portion.

1:30 - Eaton's reaction to winning the lottery, importance of environment for player's development

9:50 - Eaton on Kevin Korchinski's growth and whether he could be in NHL next season or go back to WHL

15:40 - Eaton on the progression of Blackhawks' defensemen prospects

19:30 - Eaton on whether Lukas Reichel is better suited as a center or winger in the NHL

21:20 - Eaton on why Blackhawks development camp will be off-ice only this year

