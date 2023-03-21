Podcast: Is the End of the Road Nearing for Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews?

Podcast: Is the end of the road nearing for Jonathan Toews? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about whether the end of the road is nearing for Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. Plus, the guys discuss what the future might hold for Ian Mitchell, the seven Blackhawks prospects participating in the NCAA men's hockey tournament, the NHL's 10-year deal with Fanatics as the new uniform partner, and more.

2:00 - Is the end of the road nearing for Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews?

16:20 - The Blackhawks' power play is really struggling

17:45 - What does the future hold for Ian Mitchell?

23:45 - Surprised Lukas Reichel isn't getting a look at center?

30:35 - Seven Blackhawks prospects participating in the NCAA men's hockey tournament

38:25 - Fanatics signs 10-year deal to become NHL's new uniform partner

