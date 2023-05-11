Podcast: David Amber on Stanley Cup Playoffs, Connor Bedard, and More

Podcast: David Amber on playoffs, Connor Bedard, and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview studio host for Sportsnet's Hockey Night in Canada David Amber to talk about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, what changes the Toronto Maple Leafs could make in the offseason if they fail to advance past the second round, the Edmonton Oilers' chances of becoming the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since 1993, and, of course, the Blackhawks winning the lottery and earning the right to draft Connor Bedard at No. 1.

1:35 - Stanley Cup Playoff talk with David Amber

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

7:30 - What happens in Toronto over the offseason?

15:45 - Do you like Edmonton's chances of being the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup since 1993?

17:30 - Will Connor Bedard live up to the enormous expectations?

22:20 - Connor Bedard's potential impact with the Blackhawks

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.