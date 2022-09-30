Podcast: Blackhawks Are Getting Glimpse of Future With Kevin Korchinski, Lukas Reichel

Podcast: Korchinski, Reichel providing glimpse of future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau offer their takeaways through two preseason games. The guys discuss Kevin Korchinski's strong camp so far, his highlight-reel pass to Lukas Reichel against Detroit, the new-look penalty kill in action, the defensive zone system being less scrambly, how Patrick Kane might adjust without having Alex DeBrincat on the power play and much more.
1:00 - Kevin Korchinski stands out in first two preseason games
7:20 - Where could Cole Guttman fit into the lineup?
10:10 - What to expect from Dylan Sikura in his second go-around with Blackhawks
13:40 - Early returns on the new defensive zone coverage
15:30 - The new-look penalty kill in action
20:50 - How the power play look changes without Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome
24:15 - The guys get sidetracked with our parking ticket stories
27:10 - Favorite road destinations in honor of the Milwaukee preseason game
