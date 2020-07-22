Plainfield School District 202

Plainfield Teachers Push to Start Learning Remotely After School Board Vote

Educators do not feel prepared to safely start the school year amid the growing coronavirus

After school board members failed to pass a reopening plan to start the year with remote learning, Plainfield teachers announced they will push against the plan Thursday morning.

The Illinois Education Association said the teachers plan to head to the Plainfield School District 202 administrative offices with their concerns over safety starting the school year amid COVID-19.

“There are far too many unanswered questions for us to resume in-person learning at this point," Association of Plainfield Teachers President Dawn Bullock said. "We know COVID-19 cases are rising both here at home and all across the country."

Bullock explained that the school does not have the proper resources to begin the school year amid the coronavirus, such as personal protective equipment and masks.

The push comes days after the district's school board members voted down a plan by 3-3 that would have started the school year off with remote learning during the pandemic.

Bullock pointed out the emotional toll social distancing will take on young students as teachers will be restricted from contact with students, but she said she understood why parents want a sense of normalcy restored for their kids.

“Those little guys that they want in school so badly are the ones that want to run and give you a hug,” Bullock said. “And here’s my social emotional damage of me going, woah, stop!”

