Pizza Hut is offering a new kind of pizza for Valentine's Day and it's only available in 3 cities — Chicago is one of them

Valentine's Day is just a week away, and while Pizza Hut may not be the top choice for couples heading out to dinner that evening, the chain has made sure that those in three American cities who are planning to part ways with their significant other have an available option.

On Tuesday, Pizza Hut announced that they will sell "Goodbye Pies" this Valentine's Day, where the restaurant will send its Hot Honey pie to a person to help break the news that you’re dumping them.

“That’s why starting this Red Tuesday, February 6, through Valentine’s Day, Pizza Hut is launching new, limited-edition Hot Honey ‘Goodbye Pies’ to help deliver spicy news in a sweet way for FREE,” the chain said in a press release.

The special Goodbye Pies will only be available at select locations in New York City, Miami and Chicago.

“By sending a Goodbye Pie, Pizza Hut will help you break up with your significant other by delivering a personalized, simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy Hot Honey pizza to ease the pain. The custom Goodbye Pie pizza boxes also leave a space on the top for the break-upper name to be added.”

The hot honey pizza will leave a spicy taste in your soon-to-be-ex's mouth, topped with cupped pepperonis and a habanero-infused hot honey sauce.

Those interested could also win a free pie here, where the website can also help you request Pizza Hut to write a breakup text you can send, as well as a link to a gift card for a free Hot Honey pizza.