Pitchfork Announces Lineup for 2021 Festival, Set for September

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2021 event, marking one of the largest music festival announcements in the city since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The festival, set to take place in September in Chicago's Union Park, will feature headliners like Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective and more.

Under the festival's health guidelines so far, attendees ages 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated, or show proof of a negative PCR test within the past 24 hours for each day of the festival before they can enter.

Masks will also be required throughout festival grounds unless people are eating or drinking.

"Pitchfork is working closely with local health officials and will continue to update this policy as local guidelines become available," the festival's website states.

The event, which is typically held mid-summer in Chicago, is now set for Sept. 10-12. Tickets were on sale as of Monday.

Here's a look at the full lineup: