Pilot Rescued at State Park After Plane Crashed Into Tree

The pilot of a small plane has been rescued after the plane he was flying crashed and got stuck in a tree in Argyle Lake State Park, authorities said.

The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office said the plane crashed Friday, trapping the 75-year-old pilot in a tree about 50 feet in the area.

Authorities received a distress call from the pilot of a Cessna 172M Skyhawk around 4:30 p.m. that he had run out of fuel and crash-landed west of the Macomb Municipal Airport.

Deputies located the pilot in the tree, which was about a mile from the nearest roadway.

The pilot had minor injuries.

“Lucky guy. Should buy a lottery ticket,” said McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout, according to The Galesburg Register-Mail.

