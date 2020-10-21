Pilot Dies After Small Plane Crashed Near Highway in Ford Heights

Illinois State Police reported Wednesday that the pilot flying the small plane that crashed near the expressway in Ford Heights has died.

Lawrence Jagmin, a 70-year-old man from Frankfort, was airlifted from the crash and taken to a local hospital Tuesday night where he later was pronounced dead, according to police.

A small plane crashed crashed into a wooded area near Illinois Route 394, causing the northbound and southbound ramps on Lincoln highway to close, officials reported.

According to police, state troopers received reports of a crash near Glenwood Dyer Road at approximately 5:13 p.m.

Police said the pilot crashed near the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and 394 for unknown reasons.

The pilot was transported to an area hospital with reportedly "non-life threatening injuries," according to police Tuesday night.