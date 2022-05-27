Pick-Up Truck Slams Into House in Suburban Downers Grove

A pick-up apparently crashed into a house Friday in west suburban Downers Grove, causing extensive damage to the structure, as shown in video from Sky 5.

Details weren't immediately known, but the incident was reported before 5 p.m. at a home near 65th Street and Fairview Avenue. Footage captured by Sky 5 showed multiple windows appeared to have been shattered and debris strewn across the backyard.

The truck was at rest in the yard following the collision.

It remains unclear if any injuries were reported or if anyone was inside the home at the time. Police also haven't said what caused the driver to veer off the road.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back for updates on this developing story.