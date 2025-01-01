Photos: Meet the first babies of 2025 in the Chicago area

For some families in the Chicago area, ringing in the New Year was extra special (and adorable!).
Once all the New Year's Eve fireworks were over and 2025 officially began, several lucky parents across the area welcomed brand-new, baby-sized additions to their family.
One of the first babies came less than an hour after midnight -- and with a pretty incredible story.
Her parents, from Bolingbrook, were married in the hospital just hours before she was born.
Brittany Kolawole and Anthony Hawkins had planned to get married on New Year's Eve, just weeks before their first baby girl was due to arrive. But when they learned their induction date would have to be on that same day, they opted not to change their wedding date.
"We’re having a baby and we're being induced at the same time. It’s a really big deal," Kolawole, who is already a mom to four boys between the ages of 4 and 15, told NBC Chicago.
Instead, the pair were married in a hospital chapel at UChicago AdventHealth in Hinsdale and quickly went from newlyweds, to the proud parents of a newborn.
"This is the best time ever. Everything feels so right," Kolawole said.
Princess Anyiah Olivia Kolawole-Hawkins was born at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
She was the second baby born at Advent Health on New Year's Day.
Here's a look at some of the first New Year's babies of 2025:
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Baby Name: Scarlett Carmela Sartori
- Born 12:12 a.m.
- Weight: 6 lbs., 15 oz.
- Length: 19.75 inches
- Mother is Sophia Sartori, father is Joshua Satori
- The family is from Chicago
- Fun fact: Scarlett was born to the song “Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows
UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale
- Baby Name: Van Anthony Larson
- Born: 12:18 a.m.
- Weight: 9 lbs., 2 oz.
- Length: 21 in.
- Mother is Andie and father is Tyger
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Baby Name: Ethan Jovanni Maxinez
- Born 12:56 a.m.
- Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz
- Length: 19 inches
- Mother is Zara Amirova, father is Giovanni Maxinez
- The family is from Chicago
- Fun fact: Ethan is his parent’s first baby
Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
- Baby Name: Unknown
- Born: 1:03 a.m.
- Mother is Ingrid Brandt
Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Baby Name: Julia
- Born: 1:20 a.m.
- Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz
- Length: 20.5 inches
- Mother is Shuroug, father is Mahmoud
- The family is from Hickory Hills
Saint Anthony Hospital
- Baby Name: Serrano
- Born: 2 a.m.
- Weight: 6 lbs., 1oz.
- Length: 18.5 inches
Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora
- Baby Name: Lukas Kuras
- Born: 2:06 a.m.
- Weight: 8 pounds, 8 ounces
- Mother is Rachael Dewitt and father is Tomas Kuras
- Family is from Plainfield
Loyola University Medical Center
- Baby Name: Charlie
- Born: 2:21 a.m.
- Weight: 7 lbs., 10 oz.
- Mother is Natalia
- Fun fact: Natalia is an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Women's Health at Loyola University Medical Center.She started in labor and delivery at Loyola Medicine's Gottlieb Memorial Hospital 12 years ago.