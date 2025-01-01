Photos: Meet the first babies of 2025 in the Chicago area

For some families in the Chicago area, ringing in the New Year was extra special (and adorable!).

Once all the New Year's Eve fireworks were over and 2025 officially began, several lucky parents across the area welcomed brand-new, baby-sized additions to their family.

One of the first babies came less than an hour after midnight -- and with a pretty incredible story.

Her parents, from Bolingbrook, were married in the hospital just hours before she was born.

Brittany Kolawole and Anthony Hawkins had planned to get married on New Year's Eve, just weeks before their first baby girl was due to arrive. But when they learned their induction date would have to be on that same day, they opted not to change their wedding date.

"We’re having a baby and we're being induced at the same time. It’s a really big deal," Kolawole, who is already a mom to four boys between the ages of 4 and 15, told NBC Chicago.

Instead, the pair were married in a hospital chapel at UChicago AdventHealth in Hinsdale and quickly went from newlyweds, to the proud parents of a newborn.

"This is the best time ever. Everything feels so right," Kolawole said.

Princess Anyiah Olivia Kolawole-Hawkins was born at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

She was the second baby born at Advent Health on New Year's Day.

Here's a look at some of the first New Year's babies of 2025:

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Baby Name: Scarlett Carmela Sartori

Born 12:12 a.m.

Weight: 6 lbs., 15 oz.

Length: 19.75 inches

Mother is Sophia Sartori, father is Joshua Satori

The family is from Chicago

Fun fact: Scarlett was born to the song “Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale

Baby Name: Van Anthony Larson

Born: 12:18 a.m.

Weight: 9 lbs., 2 oz.

Length: 21 in.

Mother is Andie and father is Tyger

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Baby Name: Ethan Jovanni Maxinez

Born 12:56 a.m.

Weight: 6 lbs., 9 oz

Length: 19 inches

Mother is Zara Amirova, father is Giovanni Maxinez

The family is from Chicago

Fun fact: Ethan is his parent’s first baby

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Baby Name: Unknown

Born: 1:03 a.m.

Mother is Ingrid Brandt

Advocate Christ Medical Center

Baby Name: Julia

Born: 1:20 a.m.

Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz

Length: 20.5 inches

Mother is Shuroug, father is Mahmoud

The family is from Hickory Hills

Saint Anthony Hospital

Baby Name: Serrano

Born: 2 a.m.

Weight: 6 lbs., 1oz.

Length: 18.5 inches

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora

Baby Name: Lukas Kuras

Born: 2:06 a.m.

Weight: 8 pounds, 8 ounces

Mother is Rachael Dewitt and father is Tomas Kuras

Family is from Plainfield

Loyola University Medical Center