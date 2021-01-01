Photos: Meet the First Babies of 2021

8 photos 1/8 Advocate Health Kratia and Marlon Franco welcomed their son Maverick, at 12:01 a.m. At 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long, Maverick will join his six siblings at their Crete home, the family said. 2/8 Advocate Health At Advocate Condell Medical Center, Grayslake couple Bridget and John Canniff welcomed their third child - a baby boy weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces - at 12:05 a.m. The parents said they are “excited to be starting the New Year off with a bundle of joy." 3/8 Northwestern Medicine At 12:41 a.m., Michael and Nicole Woltcheck of Chicago, welcomed their first child, daughter Madelyn Jessica. Madelyn was the first baby born at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital in 2021. She weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 19.5 inches long. 4/8 Advocate Health At Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, the first baby was born just after 1 a.m. Angelica Gonzalez and Andrew Spence, of Mundelein, welcomed their 3-pound, 3-ounce daughter at 1:04 a.m. 5/8 Advocate Health The first baby was born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center just a few minutes after 1 a.m. to Joseline Cuevas and Jean Rivera, of Chicago - a son named Javien. Javien, who weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is 19 inches long, was born at 1:08 a.m. He joins three siblings Janyla, Jaiahlyce, and Jaziden. 6/8 Advocate Health At 2:46 a.m., Mayra Gomez, of Palatine, delivered Clarissa Sofia Ibarra at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. Clarissa weighs 7 pounds and is 18.7 inches long. She'll be joined by a 1-year-old brother, who was also born at the same hospital. 7/8 Rush University Medical Center Just before 3:30 a.m., Alexandra Rodriguez and Francisco Hernandez welcomed their daughter at Rush University Medical Center. 8/8 NorthShore University Health System At 5:28 a.m., Sydney and Nicholas Walden, of Glenview, welcomed their first child into the world.

