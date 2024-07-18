PHOTOS: RNC attendees wear ear bandages ‘in solidarity' with Trump

White patches on the ears of many in the crowd at the 2024 Republican National Convention marked a new trend for Trump's supporters as they donned makeshift ear bandages mimicking the one the former president wore throughout the Republican National Convention due to an ear injury he suffered during
an assassination attempt over the weekend.
17 photos
1/17
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 16: An attendee points to her “bandaged” ear on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
7/17
8/17
9/17
10/17
11/17
12/17
13/17
14/17
15/17
16/17
17/17