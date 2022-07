A new illuminated bar experience has taken over the rooftop bar at Chicago's LondonHouse this summer.

"Luminescene Experience" lights up a botanical garden on the 22nd floor of the luxury hotel, located at 85 E. Wacker Dr., offering views of the Magnificent Mile and Chicago River.

The rooftop utilizes an array of multi-colored, floral-themed LED lights spread freely throughout the space, with Chicago skyscrapers as the backdrop.

Take a look:

Photos: LondonHouse Creates New Illuminated Bar Experience on Rooftop