One of Chicago's most iconic diners is closed on Friday after a fire on Thursday night left behind "extensive" damage.

Firefighters arrived to Palace Grill, located at 1408 West Madison Street, just after 10 p.m. and battled a grease fire that began near a grill in the kitchen.

According to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford, the fire was put out "relatively quickly" after a hole was cut in the roof and a "considerable amount" of water was put on the flames.

Photos from inside the beloved restaurant known for its popularity with Chicago Blackhawks' players and fans as well as first responders show an almost unrecognizable interior.

The interior sustained “extensive” damage in the kitchen area, but the building “appears to be intact,” Langford said.

Video and photos from the scene show significant damage in the bar and kitchen area, with windows shattered and part of the ceiling collapsed.

"I just assumed I thought it would be something small, but it kept blowing up and blowing up," Palace Grill owner George Lemperis said. "When I got here and I saw the damage, I was stunned."

Early Friday, crews were seen boarded up the windows and doors of the restuarant, which will be closed Friday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Palace Grill, about five blocks from the United Center, originally opened in 1938.

Famous for its breakfast, then-Vice President Al Gore once treated Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin to a visit there. It also was featured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”