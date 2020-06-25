Photos: Brookfield Zoo Prepares to Reopen Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago The zoo, which has been closed to guests since March 19, will reopen its doors beginning next month 9 photos 1/9 A sign hangs cautioning future zoo-goers to practice social distancing among other sanitary measures to keep patrons safe. 2/9 The zoo, which has been closed to guests since March 19, will reopen its doors beginning next month. 3/9 The zoo will first open for members only beginning July 1, then to the general public on July 8, but only in outdoor areas. 4/9 Brookfield Zoo on Monday announced its phased reopening plan after a months-long closure during the coronavirus pandemic. 5/9 A sign reminding guests of various safety guidelines is posted next to a masked lion statue near the Zoo's entrance. 6/9 The Zoo's map asks guests to plan their day. 7/9 A hand sanitizing station is set up for guests to use to maintain good hand hygiene. 8/9 A pair of giraffes at Brookfield Zoo enjoy the warm summer weather. 9/9 A giraffe at Brookfield Zoo enjoys the shade while waiting for guests to return. This article tagged under: phase fourcoronavirus illinoisBrookfield Zoo 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Move to Phase Four Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country Hundreds March in Downtown Chicago Juneteenth Rally Calling For Racial Justice See Inside Deerfield ‘Pie House' On Market for $270K