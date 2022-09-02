PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society

Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia.

According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility in Virginia that was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed.

Earlier this month, 100 beagles arrived at a shelter in South Elgin as part of the same rescue effort.

36 cuddly beagles -- some curious, some sleepy -- arrived at the shelter around 2 a.m. after traveling nearly 800 miles to Chicago. According to the Anti-Cruelty Society, the beagles, all female, will be named after "iconic women performers throughout history", including Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin and more.

The Anti-Cruelty society says it has been securing supplies, fosters and adopters for the new pups. Here's more information, and below are some photos of the new Illinois residents, like Tina Turney, Selena and more.