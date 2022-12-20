Peter Salvino's Family Issues Statement Mourning ‘Devastating Loss' After Body Found

The family of a Northwestern doctoral student whose body was found in Lake Michigan on Tuesday has issued a statement thanking the public for their assistance in the search, and asking for privacy as they mourn his loss.

Peter Salvino, 25, was found dead after friends and family reported him missing following a party over the weekend in Lincoln Park.

His disappearance set off a frantic search, which ended in tragedy when rescue workers located his body on Tuesday evening in Lake Michigan.

The family issued a statement a short time later, thanking police and the public while asking for privacy.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor. Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support and assistance we’ve received from friends, family and local residents and businesses in our search for Peter,” the statement read. “We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may never have been found.

“At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss,” the statement concluded.

Salvino last made contact with a friend through FaceTime while walking to his apartment at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday. He had just left a party in Lincoln Park, according to police.

Around 15 minutes later, Salvino’s phone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor. The friend called again to see if he had gotten home, but he did not answer. Several friends sent text messages to his phone between that point and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, and while the messages reached the phone, he did not answer them.

By 9:45 a.m., all calls had gone straight to voice mail.

On Tuesday, rescue workers located Salvino’s body in Diversey Harbor, near the location where his phone had last pinged, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner later identified his body. No cause of death has yet been released, and an autopsy is pending.