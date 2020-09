One person was injured in a shooting Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. on southbound I-94 near 69th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A male gunshot victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, state police said.

The southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan remain closed at 63rd Street as authorities continue to investigate, state police said.