Person-of-Interest Questioned in Belmont Cragin Shooting That Left 3 Dead

Chicago police have confirmed that a person-of-interest is being questioned in connection to a shooting outside a Belmont Cragin bar that left three people dead and a fourth critically-injured over the weekend.

Authorities say that the shooting occurred near the Vera Lounge, located in the 3200 block of North Central Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

An argument reportedly escalated into gunfire, with three victims pronounced dead and a fourth still in critical condition at an area hospital.

Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at the scene of the deadly attack.

"It's crazy. You don't think of things like this, especially celebrating a birthday. I know some of the people. I know the brother and the cousin of the gentleman who was killed. I wouldn't wish that on anyone," said a man named Manny.

His daughter goes to preschool right in front of where the shooting happened along the sidewalk.

"I know the one girl has two kids, I think, and she passed. It's just crazy, like I said, I do everything I can to keep my kids safe," said Manny.

Police say the shooting started as an argument a block away during a birthday party inside Vera Lounge.

The victims are identified as 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares, 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos and 50-year-old Ricky Vera, whom NBC 5 has learned was the brother of the bar's owner.

A 25-year-old woman, was shot in the head and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

"There have been arguments and fights in this parking lot here at 2, 3 o'clock in the morning and it's got to do with the business," said Michael Angelo who lives nearby.

Neighbors who live near Vera Lounge tell us on and off-camera that they worry about the area turning more dangerous. They want to see the violence end and justice for those shot and killed.

"Hopefully you know the families can heal. It's the holidays." said Manny. "It's time to celebrate people we love and some people are going to be putting people in the ground."