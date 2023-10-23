Person of interest in custody after 2-year-old girl shot inside South Chicago apartment

One person was being questioned by Chicago police late Monday night after a shooting injured a 2-year-old girl in the city's South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 7:41 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Phillips. The girl was inside an apartment when she was shot in the right hand, police said. She was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in good condition.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately known who fired the shot or whether the shooting was accidental.

Area Two detectives were investigating.