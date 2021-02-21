Illinois State Police

Person Killed in I-57 Rollover Crash; Good Samaritan struck by Vehicle: ISP

A person was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 57 on the South Side, and a good Samaritan who pulled over to help was injured in a hit-and-run, state police said.

Troopers responded to a rollover crash about 3:17 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street, Illinois State Police said.

A person involved in that crash was pronounced dead, state police said.

Investigators learned a person who stopped to assist after the crash was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, state police said.

They were hospitalized with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, state police said.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at 111th street as crews investigated and were reopened by 8:20 a.m., state police said.

