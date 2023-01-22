Person Killed After Vehicle Slams Into Fire Truck Responding to Crash on Stevenson Expressway

A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

While authorities were cleaning up the crash site, another vehicle slammed into a Chicago Fire Department truck at the scene, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said. Other passengers in the vehicle were also taken to hospitals for treatment, with no update given on their conditions at this time.

The lanes on the Stevenson have since reopened, according to Illinois State Police.